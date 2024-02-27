CIO Agent Implicated In The Abduction, Torture Of CCC MP Takaudzwa Ngadziore Resurfaces

ZimLive reported that Kajese attended the Pomona event as the CIO officer in charge of Mabvuku, where the dumpsite is located.

Kajese was seen following proceedings and at one time stood in earshot as journalists interviewed Geo Pomona Waste Management CEO Dilesh Nguwaya.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP Takudzwa Ngadziore was on his way to parliament on 01 November 2023 when he was ambushed and abducted by CIO agents armed with AK47s.

The youthful MP managed to turn his Facebook Live on and recorded the men as they approached from behind before they grabbed him and shoved him into their vehicle.

ZimLive sources identified two of the men as Kajese and Abraham Pasi.

Ngadziore was allegedly taken to Mazowe where he was stripped and badly tortured before being injected with an unknown substance.

His captors then dumped him in the bush where he was found by artisanal miners who called for help.

Ngadziore filed a police report at the time but the investigation went nowhere.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment