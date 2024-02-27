Deadly Bacteria Found In Boreholes In Harare

7 minutes ago Tue, 27 Feb 2024 13:30:37 GMT

The Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) says it has detected Escherichia coli (E.coli) in boreholes that were tested in 14 residential areas of Harare.

E.coli is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. While most strains of E. coli are harmless, some can cause illness, ranging from mild gastrointestinal issues to severe infections.

In a statement, UMSCC said tests on water extracted from boreholes in Mt. Pleasant, Avondale, and Greendale to cholera-prone Budiriro, Hopley, Mbare, Glen View and Waterfalls, Eyecourt, Chitungwiza, Eastlea, Norton, and Lyton industry areas confirmed the presence of E.coli. It said:

