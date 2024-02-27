Deadly Bacteria Found In Boreholes In Harare
The Upper Manyame Sub-Catchment Council (UMSCC) says it has detected Escherichia coli (E.coli) in boreholes that were tested in 14 residential areas of Harare.
E.coli is a type of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. While most strains of E. coli are harmless, some can cause illness, ranging from mild gastrointestinal issues to severe infections.
In a statement, UMSCC said tests on water extracted from boreholes in Mt. Pleasant, Avondale, and Greendale to cholera-prone Budiriro, Hopley, Mbare, Glen View and Waterfalls, Eyecourt, Chitungwiza, Eastlea, Norton, and Lyton industry areas confirmed the presence of E.coli. It said:
The water quality testing which was conducted by UMSCC revealed the presence of E.coli bacteria in boreholes located in the following areas: Mt. Pleasant, Budiriro, Avondale, Waterfalls, Glen View, Eyecourt, Lyton industry, Chitungwiza, Greendale, Hopley, Eastlea, Norton and Mbare.
E.coli bacteria can cause various illnesses, including cholera, which poses a significant health risk. The presence of E.coli indicates potential contamination of the water supply in these areas.
The households and institutions who had their water tested have been informed of the results. (They should) not drink, cook, or wash with untreated water from boreholes or other sources in the listed areas.
The development is quite alarming as hundreds of thousands of Harare residents use water from boreholes considering that the Harare City Council is struggling to pump treated water to residents.
The results, revealed on Monday, come at a time when cholera has spread to almost every corner of the country.
According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, as of 26 February 2024, Zimbabwe had 26 189 suspected Cholera cases, 2 702 confirmed cases, 25 448 recoveries, 71 confirmed deaths and 485 suspected deaths.
