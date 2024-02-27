IBAHRI Welcomes Withdrawal Of Charges Against Zimbabwean Human Rights Lawyers

5 minutes ago Tue, 27 Feb 2024 10:10:12 GMT

The International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute (IBAHRI) and Lawyers for Lawyers (L4L) have welcomed the decision of the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) to drop charges brought against two human rights lawyers, Douglas Coltart and Tapiwa Muchineripi.

Coltart and Muchineripi were arrested on 4 September 2023 and charged with obstructing the course of justice and impeding the police from discharging their professional duty.

The two lawyers were accused of blocking police from questioning their clients, Womberaishe Nhende and Sanele Mkhuhlani, who are members of the opposition political party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

