It's Time For Mthuli Ncube To Resign, Says Hanke

Zimbabwe’s economic woes have worsened since Ncube was appointed Treasury boss more than five years ago.

The United States dollar now dominates domestic transactions, while the Zimbabwe dollar now trades at ZW$18 000 per US$1 on the parallel market.

Ncube hiked various taxes and introduced new ones in the 2024 national budget and this has resulted in massive price hikes and the erosion of workers’ salaries, particularly civil servants.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently hinted at a raft of policy changes that he said were meant to arrest the RTGS dollar’s massive devaluation and halt the country’s gravitation towards full dollarisation.

More: Pindula News

