"Kante" Says He's Now A Changed Man After Meeting With Magaya

Speaking to Zimpapers Sports, Shandirwa said Magaya personally phoned him on Monday afternoon and invited him for a meeting that lasted almost four hours. He said:

I was invited by Prophet Magaya and he wanted to check if I’m okay. He said what he is hearing about me could destroy everything that I have worked for in the blink of an eye and he is not ready to process the pain.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

I respect his passion for seeing me reach as far as I can, and I’m going to try my best to do everything he advised me to do.

I’m human and sometimes I make mistakes without knowing, and I’m happy to have people like Prophet Magaya, who showed up to open my eyes.

We spoke for a good time and I want to guarantee everyone, who is concerned about the lifestyle I chose that I’m now a changed man.

I also want to thank everyone who has been supporting me, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make them proud.

I’m now focusing on improving myself to be better than the player I was last season, and I want to assure Dynamos fans that this is our season.