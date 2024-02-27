Mwonzora Neglects His 9-year-old Son With Ex-lover

4 minutes ago Tue, 27 Feb 2024 05:10:58 GMT

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s ex-lover Gertrude Chuma is accusing him of neglecting their nine-year-old son and demanded that he pay US$1 500 monthly for his upkeep, reported NewsDay.

Chuma revealed this before Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam yesterday. She said Mwonzora could afford to pay US$1 500 per month because apart from being a political party president, he has a farm in Nyanga and was a director at a law firm and practised as a lawyer.

She alleged that Mwonzora insisted that the minor be enrolled at a private school despite failing to pay school fees in full.

