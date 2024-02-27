Mwonzora Neglects His 9-year-old Son With Ex-lover
MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora’s ex-lover Gertrude Chuma is accusing him of neglecting their nine-year-old son and demanded that he pay US$1 500 monthly for his upkeep, reported NewsDay.
Chuma revealed this before Harare magistrate Meenal Narotam yesterday. She said Mwonzora could afford to pay US$1 500 per month because apart from being a political party president, he has a farm in Nyanga and was a director at a law firm and practised as a lawyer.
She alleged that Mwonzora insisted that the minor be enrolled at a private school despite failing to pay school fees in full.
Chuma also told the court that Mwonzora has since blocked her from calling him.
The court granted Chuma her application in Mwonzora’s absence ordering the MDC-T president to pay US$500 monthly as maintenance.
Mwonzora was also ordered to pay his son’s school fees in full.
More: Pindula News