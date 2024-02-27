Temba Mliswa's Daughter Arrested For An Illegal Drug Offence
Temba Mliswa’s 20-year-old daughter, m’Diwa Mliswa Chanetsa was arrested last week for possession of illegal drugs.
She was arrested by detectives together with 27-year-old Tawanda Chigudu in Avonlea, Harare, on 22 February 2024.
They were found in possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine weighing approximately 1.30 grammes with a street value of ZWL$195 000.
The duo were charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs as defined in section 157(1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23 as read with section 14(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act Chapter 15:02. Police said:
On 22 February 2024 at around 1200 hours, Detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information that the accused persons were in possession of drugs at number 35 Colchester, Avonlea Harare.
In pursuant to the supplied information and on the same date at around 1300 hours, detectives proceeded to the supplied address where upon arrival they located the accused persons who were in the house.
The Detectives introduced themselves as Police Officers and highlighted their mission to the accused persons.
Searches were conducted in the house and seized was one sachet of methylenedioxymethamphetamine in the dining room under the sofa. Accused persons were subsequently arrested.
A preliminary field test on the seized suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine was carried out in the presence of the accused persons and it tested positive.
The methylenedioxymethamphetamine weighs approximately 1.30 grammes with a street value of ZWL $195 000-00.
It was Mliswa, who is a former ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman, who revealed the arrest of his daughter for the drug offence.
Posting on social media site X, Mliswa, now a village head, said he decided to disclose the matter “for posterity, clarity and factuality to prevail before the issue is bastardised in the social fora.”
He said his daughter stays with her mother and suggested that she has a streak of rebellion.
More: Pindula News