Temba Mliswa's Daughter Arrested For An Illegal Drug Offence

The duo were charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs as defined in section 157(1) (a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23 as read with section 14(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act Chapter 15:02. Police said:

On 22 February 2024 at around 1200 hours, Detectives from CID Drugs Harare received information that the accused persons were in possession of drugs at number 35 Colchester, Avonlea Harare.

In pursuant to the supplied information and on the same date at around 1300 hours, detectives proceeded to the supplied address where upon arrival they located the accused persons who were in the house.

The Detectives introduced themselves as Police Officers and highlighted their mission to the accused persons.

Searches were conducted in the house and seized was one sachet of methylenedioxymethamphetamine in the dining room under the sofa. Accused persons were subsequently arrested.

A preliminary field test on the seized suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine was carried out in the presence of the accused persons and it tested positive.

The methylenedioxymethamphetamine weighs approximately 1.30 grammes with a street value of ZWL $195 000-00.