Victoria Falls: Missing Australian Tourist (67) Was Travelling Alone
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has declared missing an Australian tourist aged 67 who was last seen on 17 February in Victoria Falls.
The tourist thought to have been travelling alone while in Victoria Falls, was booked at a local hotel and reportedly seen walking down to the Victoria Falls Rainforest around 6 AM on 17 February. That was the last time he was seen.
Details of the missing Aussie have not been given due to security reasons but he is said to have skin blemishes on the face.
The Chronicle reported ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi as saying investigations are underway. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:
We are still investigating as the missing person is yet to be located. No information has been gathered on the whereabouts or what may have happened to him and we appeal to anyone who may have any information to assist.
According to tourism operators, his family said the missing man was a well-travelled tourist who was visiting Victoria Falls for the fourth time.
There were fears the missing man may have drowned on the Zambezi River but if that had happened, by now his body may have been seen floating on water.
Some stakeholders believe that if he had been attacked by wild animals, his remains could have been recovered by now.
Others have suggested that the Aussie crossed into Zambia without stamping his passport.
