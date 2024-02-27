Victoria Falls: Missing Australian Tourist (67) Was Travelling Alone

5 minutes ago Tue, 27 Feb 2024 04:51:34 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has declared missing an Australian tourist aged 67 who was last seen on 17 February in Victoria Falls.

The tourist thought to have been travelling alone while in Victoria Falls, was booked at a local hotel and reportedly seen walking down to the Victoria Falls Rainforest around 6 AM on 17 February. That was the last time he was seen.

Details of the missing Aussie have not been given due to security reasons but he is said to have skin blemishes on the face.

