5 minutes ago Wed, 28 Feb 2024 05:59:58 GMT

The Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) has invited all musicians, whether they are members or not, to attend its nationwide workshops on copyright awareness.

ZIMURA executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini, told Chronicle that the workshops aim to inform and empower musicians on their intellectual property rights and how to protect them from infringement.

The workshops are set to be held in different provinces throughout the year, starting with Mutare in Manicaland on 12 March and ending with Gwanda in Matabeleland South on 20 November.

Feedback