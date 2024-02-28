Tendai Biti Should Take A Break From Politics - Chin'ono

On Tuesday, Biti was given a wholly suspended six-month prison sentence and also ordered to pay a US$300 fine by Harare magistrate Vongai Guwuriro Muchuchuti following his conviction.

In a post on the social media site X, Chin’ono said Biti has done a lot for Zimbabwe both in opposition and government but of late his efforts have been wasted and his good standing has started to go down the drain. He wrote:

Zimbabwean politician, lawyer and author, Tendai Biti avoided jail yesterday after a senseless FOUR-year trial over something that is not a crime.

My advice to Tendai Biti is to take a break from politics and concentrate on his work as a lawyer, author and international public speaker.

He has done a lot for Zimbabwe both in opposition and government, and he has written powerful books with luminaries like President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Over and above that he has used his legal skills to get terrible laws removed from our constitution.

He is undoubtedly the best Finance minister that Zimbabwe has had in the last 25 years.

But there comes a time when your efforts become wasted, and your social capital starts going down the drain, at such a time you need to take a strategic break from politics and focus on meaningful things in your life.

Zimbabwe’s opposition politics is in the worst possible shambolic place it has ever been, it is painful to watch someone who has given so much of his time and life to fighting for democracy being dragged into senseless Punch and Judy shows.

At such a time, a break is the wisest thing to grab, a fellowship away from Zimbabwe could allow him breathing space and a time to reflect and reenergise.

He is a highly successful professional, he is marketable anywhere in the world, perhaps this is the time to use his professional capital in that regard.

Everything has a time and place!!!!!!

A move away from the tumultuous world of politics and focus on his other talents and passions would rejuvenate him.

Sometimes stepping back to regain perspective and recharge your batteries can lead to new productive opportunities and directions in both your social and professional lives.

Genuinely honest and respectful Zimbabweans are grateful for the over 30 years of service that Tendai Biti gave in civil society and mainstream politics, and indeed using his professional legal skills to get many innocent pro/democracy folks out of trouble, and also getting draconian laws stuck off our legal statutes.

A time will come when Zimbabwe will need and get a very strong, powerful and indefatigable opposition, people like Tendai Biti will be required to share their experience, wisdom and insights gained in the past 30 years.

From his exploits and mistakes, he has a lot to share, but for now I advise a break to help him heal from the so many years of persecution and being in the trenches!