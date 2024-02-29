Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested At A Tollgate

As reported by The Herald, suspects have been linked to 19 cases of robbery and two cases of housebreaking and unlawful entry in Masvingo City suburbs of Victoria Ranch, Rhodene, Clovery and Zimre Park, as well as other towns and cities in the country since the end of last month.

They allegedly used machetes and knives to rob their victims of cash and items such as laptops, clothes and shoes.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Masvingo Province, Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said Moyo and Danda were the first to be arrested after they were offered a lift heading to Bulawayo by a motorist.

The motorist reportedly became suspicious and alerted the police resulting in them being cornered at a toll gate along the Mashava-Mhandamabwe tollgate on Monday.

Insp Dhewa said Danda said Moyo and their two other accomplices had pounced at a house in the Zimre Park suburb at night and robbed the occupants of their valuables while allegedly armed with a machete last Sunday.

Moyo and Danda proceeded to Bulawayo while Marufu and Ncube headed to Zaka. After the first two were arrested, they led detectives in the arrest of the Zaka-bound duo.

Inspector Dhewa said the four suspects will appear in court soon and stole property worth over US$19 000 was recovered.

More: Pindula News

