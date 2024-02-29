Former ZTA CEO Karikoga Kaseke Has Died

The retirement came as a recommendation from a Medical Board and was effective 1 July 2021.

He fell ill in November 2018 and Givemore Chidzidzi was appointed ZTA’s acting Chief Executive. Before him, Rita Likukuma acted in that position.

Kaseke was listed in the BSR of 18 July 2020 as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

He was listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He allegedly received US$58 299.00.

His sister, Hazvinei Kaseke-Nyamupinga described his late brother as a protector and a unifier in their family.

Mourners are gathered at number 38 Boscobel Drive West, Highlands in Harare.

More: Pindula News

