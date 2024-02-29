Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomeGeneral

Four People Killed As Police Pickup Truck Collides With Trip Trans Bus

5 minutes agoThu, 29 Feb 2024 04:53:59 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Four People Killed As Police Pickup Truck Collides With Trip Trans Bus

Four people were killed along Harare-Chirundu Road on Wednesday when a police pickup truck collided head-on with a Trip Trans Bus.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accused which occurred at the 65-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

Four other people died whilst 13 others were injured in another road traffic accident which occurred around 3 PM on Monday at the 113-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

Police said a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 19 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Sino truck that had four people on board. The ZRP posted on X:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which four people were killed when a Trip Trans Bus collided with a ZRP Mahindra vehicle at the 65-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road on 28/02/24.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.

Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

Meanwhile, four people were killed whilst 13 others were injured when a Toyota Quantum vehicle with 19 passengers was involved in a head-on collision with a Sino truck with four passengers on board at the 113-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on 26/02/2024 at around 1500 hours.

The bodies of the victims were taken to St Luke Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

More: Pindula News

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Accident

0 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback