Four People Killed As Police Pickup Truck Collides With Trip Trans Bus

5 minutes ago Thu, 29 Feb 2024 04:53:59 GMT

Four people were killed along Harare-Chirundu Road on Wednesday when a police pickup truck collided head-on with a Trip Trans Bus.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the accused which occurred at the 65-kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

Four other people died whilst 13 others were injured in another road traffic accident which occurred around 3 PM on Monday at the 113-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road.

