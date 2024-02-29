Harare City Council Closes Several Major Roads

As a result, some roads in the city have/will be closed to allow the construction works to be conducted. Roads that will be intermittently affected are Julius Nyerere, Sam Nujoma, Samora Machel, Central Avenue and Lomagundi Road.

Currently, a part of Julius Nyerere up to the corner of Sam Nujoma and Central Avenue is closed due to construction work leading to heavy traffic congestion in the city centre.

The closure of the roads is to ensure the safety of motorists, pedestrians and contractor’s employees and to produce desired work on time.

The aforementioned roads shall be fully closed to traffic as and when required as the work progresses.

Residents are urged to avoid these roads as much as possible during the period they will be under construction.

Any inconveniences are sincerely regretted. The main works shall be as follows:

𝗥𝗢𝗔𝗗 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗝𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦/𝗦𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦

Julius Nyerere Way – Post office (Centre of Footbridge)/ Samora Machel

Central Avenue – Samora Machel/Sam Nujoma

Sam Nujoma- Central Avenue/ Lomagundi Road

Lomagundi Road – Sam Nujoma/Westgate Roundabout

More: Pindula News

