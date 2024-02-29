Medicines Control Authority Raids Unlicensed Pharmacies

4 minutes ago Thu, 29 Feb 2024 11:50:57 GMT

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) said it successfully conducted raids in the Gazebo area of Caledonia, Harare, with support from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s (ZRP) Drugs and Narcotics Division.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 28 February, MCAZ said the operation targeted unlicensed shops suspected of dealing in medicines and other pharmaceutical products.

The authority said that during the raid, six unlicensed shops were inspected, leading to the discovery of unregistered medicines, expired drugs, and even registered medicines being sold unlawfully.

