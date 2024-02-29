Mnangagwa Dishes Out 100 Brand-new Vehicles To Chiefs

4 minutes ago Thu, 29 Feb 2024 08:28:44 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday morning handed over 100 vehicles to “deserving” chiefs, with more vehicles, including those for newly appointed chiefs, reported to be on the way.

The handover ceremony was held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), this Thursday, 29 February.

Posting on X, George Charamba, who is the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), said deserving chiefs received vehicles today.

