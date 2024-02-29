Mutsvangwa Calls For The Inclusion Of More Women In Traditional Leadership Structures

6 minutes ago Thu, 29 Feb 2024 06:53:32 GMT

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Wednesday said there was a need for the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women including in the traditional leadership structures where men dominate.

Addressing traditional leaders in Harare during a meeting that was held under the theme “Enhancing Justice Outcomes for women in traditional courts of Zimbabwe”, Mutsvangwa said women are entitled to equal rights and dignity as men.

She cited the African Charter on the Rights of Women in Africa, a protocol that guarantees extensive rights to women, including the right to take part in the political processes, social and political equality with men, improved autonomy in their reproductive health decisions, and an end to harmful traditional practices such as female genital mutilation, among others. Said Mutsvangwa (via NewsDay):

