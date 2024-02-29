Mutsvangwa Calls For The Inclusion Of More Women In Traditional Leadership Structures
Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa on Wednesday said there was a need for the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women including in the traditional leadership structures where men dominate.
Addressing traditional leaders in Harare during a meeting that was held under the theme “Enhancing Justice Outcomes for women in traditional courts of Zimbabwe”, Mutsvangwa said women are entitled to equal rights and dignity as men.
She cited the African Charter on the Rights of Women in Africa, a protocol that guarantees extensive rights to women, including the right to take part in the political processes, social and political equality with men, improved autonomy in their reproductive health decisions, and an end to harmful traditional practices such as female genital mutilation, among others. Said Mutsvangwa (via NewsDay):
The protocol emphasises that women are entitled to equal rights and dignity as men, and are encouraged to uphold African cultural values that promote equality, dignity, justice and democracy.
Traditional courts can play a crucial role in addressing gender issues by providing a culturally sensitive and accessible forum for women to seek justice and work towards reversing harmful traditional practices that perpetuate gender inequalities.
Mutsvangwa said having women in traditional leadership structures would promote a more gender-sensitive and inclusive justice system.
The President of the National Chiefs Council, Mtshana Khumalo said every traditional leadership structure in the country now includes women. He said:
We now have women as village heads, as chiefs, as headmen, and as assessors.
They also enjoy those cultural chores equal to men, which was taboo before the enactment of the Constitution.
In Zimbabwe, traditional leaders have a crucial role to play owing to their authority and proximity to the people and their primary mandate to preserve customs and traditions derived from the Constitution.
More: Pindula News