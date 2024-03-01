CAAZ Apologises For Flight Disruptions At Victoria Falls Airport

As a safety and security precautionary measure, both in and outbound flight movements were disrupted through diversions or delays, while other airport ancillary facilities have been closed, to allow for thorough checks and investigations.

The Authority wishes to assure all operators, passengers, and visitors that adequate measures have been put in place for their safety and security.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

However, some of the measures may entail a disruption in normal airport activities, to allow for the continuous monitoring of the environment.

Reports indicate that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Falcon 7X was forced to abort its landing and turn back to Harare, while a Kenyan Airways flight from Nairobi was forced to hold for several minutes before diverting to Livingstone, Zambia.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment