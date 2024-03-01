Here Is The Email That Forced Mnangagwa To Cancel Trip To Victoria Falls

5 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 12:04:12 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba on Friday shared an email from FastJet’s Joe Doe to a customer about a bomb threat at the Victoria Falls International Airport.

The letter, which Charamba claimed forced Mnangagwa’s plane to abort its landing at the airport and return to Harare, was sent on 01 March 2024 at 8:10:38 AM. It reads: