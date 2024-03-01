Here Is The Email That Forced Mnangagwa To Cancel Trip To Victoria Falls
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba on Friday shared an email from FastJet’s Joe Doe to a customer about a bomb threat at the Victoria Falls International Airport.
The letter, which Charamba claimed forced Mnangagwa’s plane to abort its landing at the airport and return to Harare, was sent on 01 March 2024 at 8:10:38 AM. It reads:
credible bomb/firearms threat boarding airzim BUQ to VFA 1 march 24 and other flights that day. was part of the operation but could not go through with it my self. targets are flights and the conference in VFA. they know i have absconded so flight dates may change but original plan was tommorow. have armed militia already in VFA staying at nl and shearwater explorers village, may have moved already. some armed colleagues and bombs already in VIC FALLS . Threat is imminent. alert authorities immediately.Feedback
In an earlier statement, Charamba said that as a precaution, the country’s security systems have been put on heightened alert following this message whose source and credibility are also being investigated.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals