High Court Overturns Oscar Pambuka's Conviction For Fraud

6 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 15:26:29 GMT

High court judges Pisirayi Kwenda and Benjamin Chikowero have quashed former radio and television presenter Oscar Pambuka’s conviction and sentence by the Magistrates Court on appeal.

Pambuka’s lawyer, Panashe Sagwete, had appealed against his conviction and sentence on two counts of fraud.

Pambuka and his co-accused, Psychology Maziwisa were convicted of two counts of fraud and each sentenced to six years and five months in prison.

Feedback