Mnangagwa Retires Airforce Of Zimbabwe Commander

His Excellency, President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of section 340(1)(f) as read with sections 216(2) and 89 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20), retired Air Marshal Elson Moyo as Commander of the Airforce of Zimbabwe with effect from 15th March 2024.

Following the above retirement, His Excellency the President has in terms of sections 216(2), 89 and 110(2)(d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20), appointed Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede, as the new Commander of the Airforce of Zimbabwe with effect from 15th March 2024.

His Excellency the President has in terms of section 10(1)(a) of the Health Service Amendment Act also appointed Dr Christopher Pamhidza Pasi as Secretary to the Health Service Commission.

Dr Pasi holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, a Masters in Medicine, a Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and is a Fellow of the College of Physicians in Central and East Africa.

Dr Pasi joined Government in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become Chief Medical Officer at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, a post he held till this appointment.