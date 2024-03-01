No One Will Die Of Hunger - Mnangagwa

6 minutes ago Fri, 01 Mar 2024 06:44:36 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government has put in place adequate measures to guarantee food for all communities to ensure that no one dies from hunger.

Zimbabwe is experiencing one of its driest summers as crops wilt under the scorching heat coupled with the rapid drying of water sources.

Speaking at the handover of 100 vehicles to chiefs at the Harare International Conference Centre on Thursday, 29 February, Mnangagwa urged traditional leaders to tell their subjects that they will not starve. He said:

