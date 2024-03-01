Trey Nyoni's Gwanda Roots Revealed

Nyoni, a product of Leicester City Football Club juniors, joined the Liverpool academy in September 2023 before manager Jurgen Klopp promoted him to the senior team.

The youngster was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Carabao Cup on Sunday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

He then made his senior debut on Wednesday when Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round.

Nyoni was introduced in the 77th minute replacing Harvey Elliot, becoming the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Speaking to ITV after the FA Cup match against Southampton on Wednesday night, Klopp said:

We don’t take these things for granted, it was super difficult tonight, so we deserved to go through. Obviously, it was a top performance from a specific moment on, it was top, top, top, I loved it a lot. We should not forget that Trey came on as well — what a player he is! Oh my God… With Trey, you can see there is absolutely no body… I don’t know what his weight is honestly, but when he is on the ball, he is very mature.

A review of the Wednesday night game by Liverpool.com read:

It wasn’t by any means the perfect display, but then Liverpool’s youngsters have time on their hands. To be beating one of the Championship’s best sides like that with only a few first-team regulars in the side is spectacular. [Jayden] Danns and [Lewis] Koumas will take all the headlines, but it was another superb display from the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott, and a special mention must also go to Trey Nyoni after making his debut from the bench. What a week it’s been for the academy.

Nyoni is still eligible to play for the Warriors, although he has played for England juniors.

