ZANU PF's Quest To Offer Mnangagwa Third Presidential Term An Affront To Our Democracy - Mwonzora

Addressing journalists at the MDC headquarters, the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in central Harare on Thursday, 29 March, Mwonzora described the calls as “irresponsible”. He said, as quoted by NewZimbabwe.com:

None of the top officials including Mnangagwa himself have distanced themselves from these irresponsible calls and unconstitutional intentions.

Our constitution makes it clear that a president serves a maximum of two terms of five years.

It makes it clear that any proposed amendments to extend term limits should be subjected to Referendum and even where the amendment succeeds, such an amendment should not benefit the incumbent.

These calls are an affront to our democracy. They dent our image as a constitutional democracy.

It will further cement the unfortunate international image of Zimbabwe as a pariah state. This will never end our international isolation.

We demand that ZANU PF should honour the national constitution and should stop any effort to desecrate it, that Mnangagwa must himself as the first upholder of the national constitution reject calls that he should go for a third term.