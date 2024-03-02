Airports Operating Normally After Bomb Threat - ACZ

6 minutes ago Sat, 02 Mar 2024 04:58:59 GMT

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) says the country’s airports are now operating normally after the Victoria Falls International Airport was closed briefly on Friday due to security concerns.

The country’s security systems were put on high alert yesterday in response to reports of a bomb or firearm threat targeting the country’s airports.

This was after Fastjet Airlines forwarded an e-mail message to Zimbabwean authorities which originated from one “John Doe” who claimed to have credible information that a bomb or firearm threat was targeting Zimbabwean airports.

Feedback