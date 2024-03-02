Airports Operating Normally After Bomb Threat - ACZ
The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) says the country’s airports are now operating normally after the Victoria Falls International Airport was closed briefly on Friday due to security concerns.
The country’s security systems were put on high alert yesterday in response to reports of a bomb or firearm threat targeting the country’s airports.
This was after Fastjet Airlines forwarded an e-mail message to Zimbabwean authorities which originated from one “John Doe” who claimed to have credible information that a bomb or firearm threat was targeting Zimbabwean airports.
However, speaking to The Herald last night ACZ chief executive officer Tawanda Gusha said security services have taken all precautions at airports to ensure safe travel. He said:
(The) airports are operating including the Victoria Falls International Airport.
We want to assure our stakeholders and all those using airports that the security services have taken all precautions to ensure that the travelling public is safe.
In an earlier statement yesterday, the Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications), George Charamba, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa had cancelled a trip to Victoria Falls following the bomb or firearm threat.
He said security services were investigating the source and credibility of the “John Doe” email.
