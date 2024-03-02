Herbalists Defy Medicines Control Authority

He warned that those who defy the ban risk a heavy fine or imprisonment.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police will raid and arrest people who sell herbs and medicines illegally. Said Asst Comm Nyathi:

As the police, we conduct joint operations with the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe who guide us especially when there are issues of concern. Herbalists have to be regulated or they risk being raided by the police.

A herbalist identified as Grace, who has been processing herbals for 20 years told the Chronicle that their products are natural, safe and effective. She said:

I started manufacturing herbals such as aphrodisiac root (muremberembe) which is crushed and mixed with hot water – cleaning the system. Mutanda ngozi is another herb for protection from witchcraft and sorcery, the roots of the plant is protective properties also used to cure wounds and chronic diseases. The use of traditional medicines has been associated with witchcraft and traditional health practitioners have been labelled as witch-doctors. This negative stereotype of the traditional health system dates back to colonial times when European missionaries introduced the Western health care system. People were no longer confident in their traditional healthcare system because of the stigma that had been attached to its use. I also sell tamarind for the reduction of high blood pressure, diarrhoea, and constipation and wound healing.

Grace said she does not fear the MCAZ because she knows that her herbals are harmless and helpful.

David Mlilo, a traditional healer said it is difficult to regulate herbalists as most of them are operating individually. He said:

I noticed that there is a collective decision in the usage of herbs as traditional is guided by idlozi lakibo, however, traditional leaders should accept that they cannot treat all diseases for instance, I have adopted a medical machine to check for BP and diabetes. Some people have died due to some traditional healers claiming to treat diseases like AIDS.

MCAZ recently warned the public against advertising medicines on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter).

