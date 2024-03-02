I Am Not Trey Nyoni’s Father - Mjubheki Nyoni

Just to let you know that Trey Nyoni is not my son. I don’t know where people are getting all this wrong information from. Yes, he’s a Nyoni but not born of me. Maybe you can help put this straight to the public. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

He said he had been inundated with congratulatory calls after Trey made his debut for Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Mjubheki played for Zimbabwe Saints juniors with the likes of Norman Gumbo, Saul Ndlovu and Dumaza Dube.

Meanwhile, Trey, a product of Leicester City Football Club juniors, joined the Liverpool academy in September 2023 before manager Jurgen Klopp promoted him to the senior team.

The youngster was part of the Liverpool squad that won the Carabao Cup on Sunday after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley.

He then made his senior debut on Wednesday when Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 in the Emirates FA Cup fifth round.

Nyoni was introduced in the 77th minute replacing Harvey Elliot, becoming the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Nyoni is still eligible to play for the Warriors, although he has played for England juniors.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment