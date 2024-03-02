Mahachi Explains Why He Joined Manica Diamonds

Mahachi joined Manica Diamonds last week on a two-year contract after being offloaded by Ghana’s Medeama SC at the end of January this year, just five months into his one-year contract.

Speaking to The Manica Post, Mahachi, who was reportedly a target for Dynamos and Yadah Stars, said he was happy to join Manica Diamonds. He said:

I am happy to be here. I know this move to join Manica Diamonds is my search for peace of mind. I desperately wanted to get out of Bulawayo and I am happy I have managed to do just that. I am looking forward to an exciting season in Mutare. I just need peace of mind more than anything else. This move is not really about the money, but I feel I will get that peace of mind while playing football here in Mutare.

Mahachi said he has a long-standing relationship and respect for Manica Diamond’s head coach, JairosTapera. He said:

I have a lot of respect for that man (Jairos Tapera). He has been a mentor to me since I was in the junior national teams, Under-17s and 20s. He helped shape my career big time and naturally, I am happy to reunite with him.

Mahachi played for SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in South Africa.

It is his second stint in the local premiership, having played for Bantu Rovers, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

More: Pindula News

