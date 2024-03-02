Ovidy Karuru Set To Join Yadah | Report

Billiat joined the Miracle Boys in a one-year US$50 000 deal that also has other lucrative benefits, including a luxury vehicle.

Speaking after Billiat was unveiled at Yadah’s home, Heart Stadium on Thursday, Magaya said:

The biggest ambition is just to bring back joy in the PSL. We believe that we should bring a bit of leadership and bring back people to support soccer; that is our main aim. That is why there is the Heart Stadium.

The look is not basically on Yadah, but on the joy that should be found in the PSL. That is why we are aiming to bring that excitement back to football.

If you see how people were attending football matches last year, it was not encouraging.

We believe that bringing back these heroes of football may bring back the supporters to the stadiums. That is our prayer and our aim.