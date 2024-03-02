Robson Mhandu Leaves ZBC

He was on suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings which had already commenced. His contract has not been renewed. He was given prior and adequate notice of the non-renewal.

Mr. Mhandu ceases to be an employee of the Corporation by operation of law and without prejudice to the ongoing inquiry by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The Corporation will consider and implement any appropriate recommendations the Zimbabwe Gender Commission may make.

ZBC suspended Mhandu in September 2023 following allegations of sexual harassment. Mhandu reportedly demanded sexual favours from a female presenter, Farai Juliet Magada, also known as Farie Jules, in exchange for approving her transfer request.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment