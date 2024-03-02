Pindula|Search Pindula
Robson Mhandu Leaves ZBC

8 minutes agoSat, 02 Mar 2024 05:57:42 GMT
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has released Radio Services director Robson Mhandu after his contract expired on 29 February.

In a statement issued on Friday, 01 March, the ZBC Board said Mhandu was on a fixed-term contract and was given prior and adequate notice of the non-renewal. Reads the statement:

The Director of Radio Services, Mr. ROBSON MHANDU, was on a fixed-term contract which lapsed by operation of law on 29th February 2024.

He was on suspension pending the outcome of disciplinary proceedings which had already commenced. His contract has not been renewed. He was given prior and adequate notice of the non-renewal.

Mr. Mhandu ceases to be an employee of the Corporation by operation of law and without prejudice to the ongoing inquiry by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission.

The Corporation will consider and implement any appropriate recommendations the Zimbabwe Gender Commission may make.

ZBC suspended Mhandu in September 2023 following allegations of sexual harassment. Mhandu reportedly demanded sexual favours from a female presenter, Farai Juliet Magada, also known as Farie Jules, in exchange for approving her transfer request.

More: Pindula News

