Tshabangu, Eight Others Appointed To The Senate

5 minutes ago Sat, 02 Mar 2024 09:04:58 GMT

CCC activist Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general, and eight other party members were appointed senators with effect from 01 March 2024.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission published General Notice 293 of 2024 in the Government Gazette notifying the public that Tshabangu and eight others had been appointed as Senators with effect from 01 March.

The appointed Senators, who are expected to be sworn in next week, were nominated by a CCC faction led by Tshabangu to fill the vacancies in the Senate following the recall of incumbent members.

