Moreblessing Ali Finally Buried

As reported by The Standard, the burial only resumed after tensions cooled down following the intervention of elders.

Moreblessing’s father Farai Ali said she was pained by the manner in which his daughter was murdered. Said Ali:

It really pains my heart that my daughter was murdered, and cut into pieces like chicken. She died a very painful death. Moreblessing was a hard worker; She built this house on her own… Before she was murdered, she called me on the phone and told me that her husband wanted to finish paying lobola. We would never have guessed that she was about to leave us.

Her mother, Judith Chisiwa said the family yearns to know how Moreblessing was murdered. She said:

We still demand answers. We wonder how they murdered her. We are shocked; we were robbed of a very humble and loving daughter. It’s so painful. I hope and pray my daughter finally rests in peace.

Ali’s brother, Wellington said the family was harassed after Moreblessing’s murder. He said:

The truth must be told so that we may find peace and closure. Soon after we heard that Moreblessing was killed, we were harassed and assaulted after we gathered to mourn her. I will not mention names of the people, but what I want to say is that there are evil and heartless people out there.

Ali’s daughter, Nyasha said: “I still have a lot of questions. We had arranged to go to the farm over a telephone conversation. I did not know that that was my last time talking to her.”

Sikhala said Moreblessing’s death will not be in vain. He said:

The bones of Moreblessing Ali that were put to rest today (yesterday) shall rise again. Her death is not in vain. It will surely have a role to play in the future politics of this country. But the lesson that we have all learnt is that never again will we lose a life because of political differences.

Ali was killed by Pius Mukandi, who then dismembered her body and placed the parts into a sack which he threw into a disused well at his mother’s plot in Nyatsime in May 2022.

