Mourners Clash At Moreblessing Ali's Burial

One mourner, presumably aligned to former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, accused the party’s former vice chairman Job Sikhala of causing problems in the opposition CCC saying, “Ibva pano Sikhala, wakatengesa (Leave this place immediately. You sold out the opposition struggle.”

It is alleged that councillor Darlington Musonza, an alleged Sikhala ally, slapped two women in the face resulting in punches being exchanged.

Musonza’s vehicle was later stoned by the angry mob dressed in blue as he sought refuge in his car.

He pepper-sprayed the mob and drove off towards the cemetery exit leaving the crowd shouting obscenities.

The mourners wearing blue t-shirts also accused Musonza of being a womaniser and being a land baron.

The Ali family’s lawyer Job Sikhala remained calm throughout and carried the coffin bearing Ali’s remains from the Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour to the grave.

The Standard reported that some unruly mourners were engaged in running battles with two factions, one behind Chamisa and the other behind Sikhala throwing stones at each other while others exchanged blows.

Ali (46), was abducted in May 2022 outside a bar at Chibhanguza in Nyatsime, a neighbourhood of Chitungwiza town on the outskirts of Harare.

Her body, cut into pieces, was found in a well in the area more than two weeks later, resulting in violent clashes between CCC supporters and ZANU PF activists.

Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba was later jailed for 30 years for the murder.

Ali’s remains had remained in a government morgue until her burial.

