Clampdown On Defective Imported Vehicles Commences

This was said by Bureau Veritas (BV) contracts manager Tendai Jeremiah Malunga in a presentation during a workshop organised by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on consignment-based conformity assessment in Harare last week. Said Malunga (via The Sunday Mail):

Used vehicles and spare parts will be undergoing compulsory inspection from March 1 this year. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash This scheme was introduced on September 1, 2023, by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. The goal is to do intricate checks on odometer fraud; that they are solid vehicles; there is no water and structural damage… We will also check for whether tyre treads are worn out, excessive rust, airbag functionality, faulty lights and excessive emissions.

BV is contracted by the Government to provide pre-shipment inspection services for specific imported goods deemed essential for quality control.

Malunga said BV will send teams to conduct pre-shipment checks on used vehicles in Japan and ports such as Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. He added:

We are going to have teams that will visit the source of the imports to check the products before they are shipped into the country. This is called pre-import checking and that will be coupled with checks at the port of entry in terms of those vehicles which have not been tested at the source or port.

Malunga also said importers will be allowed to repair their vehicles and bring them back for a recheck before they are allowed to enter the country. He said:

It can fail the first criteria, but if we see that it can be repaired, we are going to allow you to do the repairs and then come back for a recheck. However, if found to be beyond repair, we issue a certificate of non-conformity. This means the vehicle or the spare parts cannot enter or be used in the country.

He said a fee of US$140 will be charged for each inspection on all vehicles coming from other destinations, except the United Kingdom, which is US$200.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment