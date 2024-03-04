Former Masvingo Mayor's Vehicle Sideswipes ZANU PF Truck

Another vehicle reportedly overturned on the same spot as it allegedly tried to avoid the ZANU PF vehicle which was parked in the middle of the road.

The accident happened along the Bikita-Masvingo Highway near Mutendi Church.

Maboke told The Mirror that he was on his way from his rural home near Nyika in Bikita.

He said the car was being driven by his wife Tariro Maboke and they had one other passenger, Simbarashe Matyeia relative. Said Maboke:

At around 8 PM, our vehicle sideswiped a ZANU PF vehicle coming from the direction of Masvingo which had encroached into our lane. The vehicle made a U-turn and blocked our vehicle. The occupants who looked drunk disembarked and assaulted my wife, myself and Simbarashe.

Maboke said that during the furore, there was a speeding oncoming vehicle that tried to avoid them and overturned.

Immediately behind it was another vehicle which could not avoid them and hit the ZANU PF youth chairman. It is suspected that he could have suffered broken legs.

Maboke’s vehicle only suffered a broken rearview mirror although he and his relatives sustained injuries to their faces after they were allegedly assaulted with empty bottles.

The matter was reported to the Police in Masvingo.

More: Pindula News

