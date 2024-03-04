Mnangagwa Returns To Victoria Falls

13 minutes ago Mon, 04 Mar 2024 09:47:58 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially open the 56th Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) Conference of Finance Ministers at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls on Monday, 04 March.

The Conference, which started on the 28th of February and ends on the 5th of March 2024, is running under the theme “Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities, and Policy Options”.

The first three days of the conference were dedicated to deliberations and planning by the Committee of Experts who were expected to present a report to the Council of Ministers.

