South Africa To Draw Water From Planned Runde-Tende Dam In Masvingo

6 minutes ago Mon, 04 Mar 2024 13:12:54 GMT

Zimbabwe plans to export raw water to Limpopo Province in South Africa from Masvingo Province in the next few years.

The Herald reported that the water will be piped from the planned Runde-Tende Dam set to be built at the confluence of the Runde and Tende rivers in the southern Chivi district.

Upon completion, Runde-Tende Dam will overtake Tugwi-Mukosi (pictured), which is also located in Masvingo Province, as Zimbabwe’s largest inland water body.

