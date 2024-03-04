South Africa To Draw Water From Planned Runde-Tende Dam In Masvingo
Zimbabwe plans to export raw water to Limpopo Province in South Africa from Masvingo Province in the next few years.
The Herald reported that the water will be piped from the planned Runde-Tende Dam set to be built at the confluence of the Runde and Tende rivers in the southern Chivi district.
Upon completion, Runde-Tende Dam will overtake Tugwi-Mukosi (pictured), which is also located in Masvingo Province, as Zimbabwe’s largest inland water body.
The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira on Monday, 04 March said Zimbabwe will work with South Africa in building the dam. Said Chadzamira:
Besides helping the province achieve its goals of creating a vast greenbelt in the Lowveld stretching from Rutenga in the west to Chiredzi, water from the Runde-Tende Dam will also be exported to South Africa’s Limpopo Province and Zimbabwe will work with South Africa to build the dam.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
Runde-Tende will be about two and a half times bigger than Tugwi-Mukosi upon completion.
Last month, the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Anxious Masuka reiterated the Government’s plans to sell water to South Africa, with an initial 15 million cubic litres set to be piped every month to Musina.
He said a pipeline is set to be constructed from Beitbridge’s massive Zhovhe Dam to Musina in South Africa’s Limpopo Province.
More: Pindula News