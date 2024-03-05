Malaysian National Caught With Ammunition At Victoria Falls Airport

In a statement on Tuesday, 05 March, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Wanjiku was denied bail by a Victoria Falls magistrate today and her sentence will be delivered tomorrow. The NPA said:

A 36-year-old Malaysian national, Lucy Kabethi Wanjiku was brought before the Victoria Falls Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.



The accused person was arrested on the 2nd of March 2024 at the Victoria Falls International Airport when one live 9mm round of ammunition was detected by the baggage scanner. She applied for bail. The bail application was dismissed this afternoon. The trial was finalised and judgment will be handed down tomorrow.

On Friday, 01 March, a 25-year-old South African national, Cuan Reed Govender was arrested at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for unlawful possession of ammunition.

He was arrested by the police after they searched his baggage and found 5 live rounds of ammunition.

Govender, whom authorities claimed was the anonymous “John Doe”, who sent a bomb/firearm alert to FastJet alleging a plan to attack Zimbabwe’s airports, particularly Victoria Falls International Airport last Friday, intended to catch an Airlink flight to South Africa.

Reports indicate that X-ray scanners detected five bullets in Govender’s blue bag he carried to the airport.

He reportedly told detectives that the bag was the one he used when going to the shooting range after buying a gun to defend himself, adding that he must have forgotten to remove the bullets.

Govender was taken to the Harare Magistrates Court on 02 March where he appeared without a lawyer before magistrate Sharon Rakafa.

He returned to the court yesterday, 04 March, where he was fined US$300 for unlawful possession of ammunition.

