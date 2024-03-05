Obasanjo Tells Nigerian Govt To Seek Advice From Zimbabwe On Overcoming Hardships

As reported by the Daily Post, Obasanjo said that given Zimbabwe’s recent success in overcoming a similar challenge, it could offer valuable guidance to Africa’s largest economy and most populous country. He said:

Committing suicide is not the end of any problem, confront it and take it to God because he could do anything. Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash Zimbabwe had this problem recently. Shouldn’t we ask them how they did it even if our approach will be different? Even if whatever we shall be doing will be different, we can ask questions to navigate our way out.

In July 2008, Zimbabwe’s inflation rate was nearly 250 million per cent, and this hyperinflation was linked to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe increasing the money supply.

Zimbabwe managed to tackle the hyperinflation by abandoning its currency and adopting the United States dollar.

However, in recent years, the southern African country’s rate of inflation has been going up following the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar, although the US dollar is the dominant currency.

Last week, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) reported that the country’s year-on-year inflation as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February was 47.6%, far higher than Nigeria’s.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment