Sikhala Acquitted Of Incitement Charge Emanating From 2020 Protests

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed Sikhala’s acquittal today. It said:

We just got former Zengeza West MP Hon. Job Sikhala acquitted on the last charge that he was facing out of a litany of charges, with Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro exonerating him today after a lengthy trial.

Hon. Sikhala had been on trial for allegedly inciting people to commit public violence through participating in the July 2020 anti-govt protest, which was aimed at registering concern over mismanagement by President Mnangagwa’s administration.

He had been charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(a) as read with section 36(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

He also faced an alternative charge of incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) of Criminal Code as read with section 36(1)(b) of Criminal Code or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 187(1)(a) of Criminal Code as read with section 37(1)(a) of Criminal Code.

During trial, prosecutors alleged that the former Zengeza West MP incited people between May 2020 and 20 July 2020 to participate in public demonstrations that would cause public violence and breach of peace among people in Zimbabwe on 31 July 2020 by posting video clips with inciting messages.