Three Men Get Lengthy Jail Sentences For Raping Underage Stepdaughters

A 43-year-old man from Penhalonga under Chief Mutasa who had been facing allegations of raping his mentally challenged stepdaughter aged 9 was found guilty by the Magistrates court sitting at Mutare on Friday the 1st of March in 2024. The state alleged that the accused person raped his 9-year-old stepdaughter sometime in 2023 when her mother and sister had gone to fetch water from a nearby borehole.



The matter came to light on the 16th of June 2023 when the complainant revealed the ordeal to her teacher following a life skills orientation lesson on sexual abuse. He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment.

In the second case, a 26-year-old man from Watchfield farm in Mazowe was handed a 20-year jail term for raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter. Said the NPA:

A 26-year-old man from Watchfield farm in Mazowe was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Bindura Magistrates’ Court for raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter. The state alleged that sometime in July 2023, the accused person ordered his stepdaughter to climb onto the bed where he was lying watching a movie on his mobile phone so they could watch together. While watching the movie, the accused person raped the minor once before threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The mother of the minor girl noticed that she was having difficulty walking. Upon enquiry, the girl divulged the details of her ordeal. A police report was made, leading to the arrest of the accused person. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, of which 3 years were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will serve 17 years effectively.

In the other case, a 40-year-old man from Rushinga was jailed for 20 years for raping and impregnating his stepdaughter over two years. The NPA said:

A 40-year-old man from Rushinga will spend the next 20 years in prison for raping his stepdaughter. The state led evidence before the court to show that the accused had been raping his stepdaughter from 2021 to 2023. The complainant was aged below 14 at the onset of the sexual offences and became pregnant in 2023 as a result of rape. The accused was found guilty and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The pregnancy has since been terminated.

Under the Termination of Pregnancy Act, pregnancies can be terminated by a registered medical practitioner authorised by a court order.

Where rape or incest results in a pregnancy, and in cases of abnormalities in the unborn child, or maternal conditions dangerous to the well-being of the mother, abortions are administered at law. More: Pindula News

