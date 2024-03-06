Martin Mapisa Joins Dynamos

Dynamos already had Prince Tafiremutsa who became first first-choice goalkeeper after Taimon Mvula fell out of favour. Said the source:

The club signed Mapisa on a two-year permanent deal and he is set to battle out for the top place with other goalkeepers.

The coach believes Mapisa is suitable for his system as he is also good with footwork.

He has also proved to be a good shot-stopper in training and everyone at the club is convinced that he will be a good addition to the squad.

However, Mapisa is poised to work extra hard for his starting berth as the coach still has enough faith and trust in Tafiremutsa.

Tafiremutsa has been in superb form and he hasn’t dropped his standards but the club felt that there was a need to add depth in that department.