MSD Weather Report And Forecast: 06 To 08 March 2024
Weather report and forecast produced by the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection:
PREAMBLE
Today, partly cloudy conditions were experienced in all Mashonaland provinces, Matabeleland provinces and Bulawayo Metropolitan with light and isolated thundershowers. This was due to a weak cloud band that entered the country from the west, making it humid and hot.
Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo started mostly sunny and mild in the morning becoming partly cloudy and hot in the afternoon.
FORECAST FOR TOMORROW, THURSDAY 07 MARCH 2024.
Anticipate isolated showers over all Mashonaland Provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, Midlands, Matabeleland North and South as well as Bulawayo Metropolitan under briefly cloudy, humid and hot afternoon conditions. These showers could be thundery in places.
Masvingo should be partly cloudy and hot, though mild both morning and evening.
IMPACTS
- Lightning strikes remain a threat to humans and livestock, as well as infrastructure.
- Hot daytime conditions may lead to dehydration and increased evaporation rates.
- Increased evapotranspiration in fields may affect crops.
ACTIONS TO TAKE
- When thunder roars, go indoors. Stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the thunderstorms have ended. These are precautionary measures to reduce the chances of being struck by lightning.
- Keep hydrated by drinking adequate amounts of water. For better advice, please consult your local certified health practitioner.
- Wear a sunhat or sunscreen if you need to be outdoors for a prolonged period. Increase irrigation and ensure animals have proper shade and ventilation.
WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR FRIDAY 08 MARCH 2024
It should be partly cloudy and hot in all Mashonaland Provinces, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland, Midlands and Matabeleland North with a chance of isolated thundershowers. Expect partly cloudy and hot afternon conditions throughout the rest of the country though mild at first.
