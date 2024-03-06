PSL 2024 Matchday 1 Fixtures, Bosso Host DeMbare
The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday One fixtures will be played this upcoming weekend.
Reigning champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are away to debutants Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.
Former champions FC Platinum host newcomers Chegutu Pirates at Mandava Stadium, also on Saturday.
The first edition of the “Battle of Zimbabwe” will be played on Sunday, with Highlanders hosting fierce rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields.
Herentals College will not be in action this weekend as they were scheduled to host the 2023 Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) champions who are yet to be determined.
Below is the PSL fixtures lineup for the upcoming weekend:
Saturday, 09 March 2024
CAPS United vs Chicken Inn – Venue TBA
Arenel Movers vs Ngezi Platinum Stars – Luveve Stadium
FC Platinum vs Chegutu Pirates – Mandava Stadium
ZPC Kariva vs TelOne – Nyamhunga Stadium
Greenfuel vs Bulawayo Chiefs – Greenfuel Arena
Sunday, 10 March 2024
Manica Diamonds vs Simba Bhora – Sakubva Stadium
Highlanders vs Dynamos – Barbourfields Stadium
Hwange vs Yadah – Colliery Stadium
All the matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT).
More: Pindula News