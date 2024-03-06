Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL 2024 Matchday 1 Fixtures, Bosso Host DeMbare

5 minutes agoWed, 06 Mar 2024 07:26:03 GMT
PSL 2024 Matchday 1 Fixtures, Bosso Host DeMbare

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday One fixtures will be played this upcoming weekend.

Reigning champions Ngezi Platinum Stars are away to debutants Arenel Movers at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

Former champions FC Platinum host newcomers Chegutu Pirates at Mandava Stadium, also on Saturday.

The first edition of the “Battle of Zimbabwe” will be played on Sunday, with Highlanders hosting fierce rivals Dynamos at Barbourfields.

Herentals College will not be in action this weekend as they were scheduled to host the 2023 Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) champions who are yet to be determined.

Below is the PSL fixtures lineup for the upcoming weekend:

Saturday, 09 March 2024

CAPS United vs Chicken Inn – Venue TBA

Arenel Movers vs Ngezi Platinum Stars – Luveve Stadium

FC Platinum vs Chegutu Pirates – Mandava Stadium

ZPC Kariva vs TelOne – Nyamhunga Stadium

Greenfuel vs Bulawayo Chiefs – Greenfuel Arena

Sunday, 10 March 2024

Manica Diamonds vs Simba Bhora – Sakubva Stadium

Highlanders vs Dynamos – Barbourfields Stadium

Hwange vs Yadah – Colliery Stadium

All the matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time (CAT).

