Sanctions Are Targeted At Corrupt Individuals And Human Rights Violators, Says U.S. Embassy Official

Addressing journalists at Crowne Plaza in Harare this Wednesday, 06 March, Laurence Socha, the Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Zimbabwe said the U.S. will ensure that its sanctions are targeted against individuals responsible for corruption and serious human rights abuses. He said:

The United States is committed to upholding the core values of respect for human rights and responsible, transparent governance.

We have expressed and continue to have concerns regarding serious cases of human rights abuses and corruption in Zimbabwe.

On March 4th, President Biden signed an Executive Order terminating the Zimbabwe Sanctions Program which has been in effect since 2003.

That same day, the U.S. Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (or OFAC) designated 11 individuals and three entities for their engagement in corruption and human rights abuses under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The United States is committed to ensuring our sanctions are timely, relevant, and targeted against individuals responsible for corruption and serious human rights abuses.

In Zimbabwe, we continue to witness gross abuses of political, economic, and human rights. The targeting of civil society and severe restrictions on political activity have stifled fundamental freedoms while key actors including government leaders have siphoned off government resources for personal gains.

Sanctions on these individuals and entities do not represent a sanction on Zimbabwe or its public. The United States reaffirms its commitment to working with the people of Zimbabwe.

This sanctions transition makes clear what has always been true. U.S. sanctions are not on the country of Zimbabwe. We are refocusing our sanctions on specific and clear individuals and entities.

We continue to urge the government of Zimbabwe to take concrete steps to more open and democratic governance including addressing corruption and protecting human rights.