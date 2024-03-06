"The Goal Of U.S. Sanctions Is To Bring About Positive Changes And Behaviour"

Responding to questions from journalists during a press conference at Crowne Plaza in Harare this Wednesday, 06 March, Socha said the U.S. sanctions are not intended to be permanent. He said:

The 11 individuals and three entities sanctioned under the current Global Magnitsky designations are there for their flagrant human rights abuses and corrupt behaviour.

U.S. policy, our policy has not changed. Our policy on Zimbabwe supports the citizens of Zimbabwe and its democratic institutions. That has not changed.

But this is a shift in approach and it’s consistent with our focus on corrupt actors and human rights abusers. U.S. sanctions are not intended to be permanent.

One of the primary goals of U.S. sanctions is to bring about positive changes and behaviour.

That might take time, but we encourage the government of Zimbabwe, including members of the government named in these March 4th designations, to take concrete steps towards democratic reforms that they have said that they seek.