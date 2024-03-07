30 Guns, 1 700 Founds Of Ammunition Found On Cross-border Bus

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson for Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, told The Herald on Wednesday that the guns and ammunition were stashed in two boxes. He said:

On March 5, 2024, at around 1000 hours, information was received to the effect that there was a cross-border bus, Tems Logistics, that was transporting firearms and ammunition from South Africa to High Glen bus terminus, Glen Norah, Harare. A team of operatives reacted to the information. The bus arrived at around 1300 hours.



After the arrival of the bus, operatives waited for the receiver of the consignment and after about 45 minutes, accused Douglas Emmanuel Jekanyika, aged 43, arrived at the scene of the crime to collect his consignment from South Africa. The officers rounded up the accused person who had collected his two boxes that were wrapped in black plastic bags. The parcels were marked "Thandie". The team arrested the accused person and recovered the two boxes. The boxes contained 30 Blow pistol firearms with 30 empty magazines and 1 700 rounds of ammunition. The 30 firearms included 10 x Blow F92,9mm calibre pistols, 20 x Blow P29,9mm pistols and 34 boxes with 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition each. Investigations revealed that the firearms were being transported in a white Terms Logistics Bus (registration number KT25LSGP), which was towing a trailer with registration number KT68YLGP.

Jekanyika told the investigators that the parcels (two boxes) were not his and that he had been sent to collect them by his friend known as Godknows Gunda who was out of town.

The suspect was then taken to ZRP Southerton Police Station.

Further investigations by the police revealed that each firearm is valued at around US$350 while the rounds of ammunition are valued at US$250 all totalling US$14 750.

More: Pindula News

