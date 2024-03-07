30 "Pistols" Smuggled From SA Were Toy Guns, Court Hears

Jekanyika was arrested at 10 AM on 05 March when he turned up at High Glen Bus Terminus in Glen Norah to pick up two boxes sent from South Africa with a Tems Logistics bus.

Police said they had been tipped off about guns and ammunition on the bus immediately arrested him and found what they initially thought were 10 Blow F92 pistols and 20 Blow P29 pistols with empty magazines. There were also 1 700 rounds of ammunition.

On Thursday, 07 March, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the guns were toy guns and the ammunition was blanks. Prosecuting, Rufaro Chonzi said:

The accused were asked to produce the declaration papers and they had nothing. It was established that they were not firearms but toys which can fire blank ammunition.

Blank ammunition is a type of firearm cartridge that, when fired, does not shoot a projectile like a bullet or pellet. Instead, it generates a muzzle flash and an explosive sound (muzzle report) similar to a regular gunshot.

Lawyers for the two suspects will tell the court that the toy guns were for the training of security guards. Gunda is a manager at Gemak Security Company in Harare. Defence lawyer Rene Kuchidza said:

My clients will plead not guilty to the charge. CID Homicide has compiled a ballistics report which revealed that the guns were toys. So the matter remains that of smuggling. However, the accused were nowhere near the border so they could not have smuggled the toys.

Magistrate Dennis Mangosi remanded Jekanyika and Gunda to Friday for a bail hearing.

