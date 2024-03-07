Bill Antonio Suffers Serious Knee Injury
Bill Antonio will not play again this season after suffering a serious injury on Saturday in the Belgian Pro League.
The KV Mechelen striker will be out of action for six to nine months after scans showed that he ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). A statement by the club reads:
Bill Antonio tore his cruciate ligament in the game against Cercle Brugge, and will not play again this season. He faces a rehabilitation period of 6 to 9 months. Good luck and a speedy recovery, Bill.Feedback
Antoni (21), was promoted to the senior team this season and quickly became a regular in the first XI.
He made his debut in the Belgian Pro League on 05 November 2023 in a match against Standard Liege that ended 1-1.
Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.
Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash
He was introduced in the 84th and went on to play a total of 14 minutes, including the added time.
The former Dynamos winger was rewarded with a new three-year contract last week.
More: Pindula News
Tags
2 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals