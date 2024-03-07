Bill Antonio Suffers Serious Knee Injury

Antoni (21), was promoted to the senior team this season and quickly became a regular in the first XI.

He made his debut in the Belgian Pro League on 05 November 2023 in a match against Standard Liege that ended 1-1.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

He was introduced in the 84th and went on to play a total of 14 minutes, including the added time.

The former Dynamos winger was rewarded with a new three-year contract last week.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment