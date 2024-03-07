CCC Faction "Recalls" 4 Newly-appointed Senators

Speaking to Studio 7 last night, Mhlanga accused Tshabangu of unilaterally hand-picking former PDP members to be CCC senators. He said:

Yes, we had a meeting where we resolved to recall them because Sengezo Tshabangu single-handedly picked former People's Democratic Party members where he belonged with Tendai Biti and Jacob Mafume.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash We are CCC which was led by Nelson Chamisa so these PDP members never stopped fighting in the party from the days of the late Morgan Tsvangirai who is the former founding president of the Movement for Democratic Change.

The posts fell vacant following the recalling of the sitting senators by Tshabangu, who still claims that he is the interim secretary general of the opposition CCC party.

The 13 legislators in both the Senate and the National Assembly were replacing those who were recalled by Tshabangu last year.

They were all party list seats where parties were allocated numbers based on their support in the August elections.

Senators who took the oath of office were Sengezo Tshabangu, Lilian Mlilo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, Linda Sibanda, Colleta Ndlovu, Sam Chapfudza, Maxwell Mdhluri Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mumpande.

In the National Assembly, those who took oath were Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube, Sibongile Maphosa and Sikhuphukile Dube.

More: Pindula News

