CCC Faction "Recalls" 4 Newly-appointed Senators
A faction of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) claims to have recalled senators who were sworn in on Tuesday, saying they were chosen by a faction led by Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi Konye under the proportional representation quota, reported NewZimbabwe.com.
Former Entumbane-Makhandeni lawmaker Dingilizwe Tshuma who claims to be the CCC chairperson working closely with Albert Mhlanga, wrote to the Speaker of Parliament recalling Kucaca Phulu, Lilian Mlilo, Linda Sibanda and Collet Ndlovu.
Phulu is a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) party vice president and he was Sengezo Tshabangu’s attorney during the infamous recalls.
Speaking to Studio 7 last night, Mhlanga accused Tshabangu of unilaterally hand-picking former PDP members to be CCC senators. He said:
Yes, we had a meeting where we resolved to recall them because Sengezo Tshabangu single-handedly picked former People’s Democratic Party members where he belonged with Tendai Biti and Jacob Mafume.
We are CCC which was led by Nelson Chamisa so these PDP members never stopped fighting in the party from the days of the late Morgan Tsvangirai who is the former founding president of the Movement for Democratic Change.
The posts fell vacant following the recalling of the sitting senators by Tshabangu, who still claims that he is the interim secretary general of the opposition CCC party.
The 13 legislators in both the Senate and the National Assembly were replacing those who were recalled by Tshabangu last year.
They were all party list seats where parties were allocated numbers based on their support in the August elections.
Senators who took the oath of office were Sengezo Tshabangu, Lilian Mlilo, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, Linda Sibanda, Colleta Ndlovu, Sam Chapfudza, Maxwell Mdhluri Teresa Kabondo and Grace Mumpande.
In the National Assembly, those who took oath were Nomvula Mguni, Otilia Sibanda, Lungile Ncube, Sibongile Maphosa and Sikhuphukile Dube.
More: Pindula News